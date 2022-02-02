Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day

There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted, as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

