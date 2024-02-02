Pup set to be euthanized saved by a stranger — and pilot — from hundreds of miles away

After spending months in a shelter in Norman, Oklahoma, a 1-year-old dog got a new lease on life mere hours before he was scheduled to be put down.

Odin, an energetic pup who had been with Norman Animal Welfare since September, was being prepared to be euthanized because he wasn’t good with other dogs and couldn’t find a home. On Jan. 30, the shelter sent out a desperate plea via Facebook for someone to foster or adopt the pup before Feb. 2, the date he was supposed to be put down.

“Due to behavioral deterioration and lack of adoption interest, Odin will be scheduled for euthanasia,” the Facebook post read. “Odin does have special behavioral needs due to his lack of socialization with other dogs. He loves people and just needs a chance in a home that can work with him.”

The comments started pouring in — from training facilities that said they would donate 10 hours of training to the person who adopts Odin, to strangers who shared the post across the internet — and that’s when Odin got a second chance.

“Odin can rest easy because he is literally flying the coop. Through a collaborative effort between Parker and Danielle Ferguson, and adopter Diane Baker, Odin is safe!” a Feb. 1 Facebook post read.

“Parker is a private pilot and offered to fly Odin out of state if need be. That was convenient because Diane messaged from Atlanta and said she just had to have him. So Odin will fly out tomorrow to start his new life in Georgia.”

The shelter chronicled Odin’s journey to his new home.

People in the comment section who had been following Odin’s story were overwhelmed with emotion.

“Thank you so much to the pilot that volunteered his time and aircraft as well as family to take him to his forever home to GA,” one person said.

“Omg yay! I’ve been following this sweet boy’s story and seeing him start the beginning of a new life makes my heart so happy!” another wrote.

“This is what it’s all about!! The pups didn’t ask to be in this situation they are in and thanks to amazing and generous folks, Odin has a new forever home,” someone expressed.

