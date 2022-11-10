Pupils' data spread online in Hereford school cyber attack

Bishop of Hereford's Bluecoat School said it was working with police

A cyber attack at a secondary school led to pupils' information being published online.

West Mercia Police has launched an investigation into the breach on 9 October at Bishop of Hereford's Bluecoat School, in Hampton Dene Road.

The school said it was taking the attack "extremely seriously" and was assisting the force with its inquiries.

"We have been open with our school community," it told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

Supt Ed Williams said: "We're working with the school to establish the information that has been published to ensure any necessary safeguarding measures are put in place and any future risk is managed."

In a statement, the school said: "We are unable to make any further comment whilst the police investigate the organisation responsible for the cyberattack and breaching data from the school.

"The cyber police are in the process of investigating and taking the cyber-attack extremely seriously.

"We have been open with our school community and are continuing to assist the police in the ongoing investigation."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk