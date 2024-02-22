Pupils injured in German city of Wuppertal, suspect in custody

Police vehicles, pupils and other people stand in front of a school. Several pupils have been injured at a school in Wuppertal. A suspect has been arrested, said a police spokesman in Düsseldorf. The police are on the scene with strong forces. -/Pressefoto Otte/dpa

Several pupils have been injured at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal, and police have arrested a suspect who was also injured, a police spokesman tells dpa.

According to the police, no shots were fired during the incident.

They did not release any further information on the perpetrator.

According to the Bild newspaper, a knife was used.

Police and emergency services responded to the school in large numbers, including an elite police special weapons unit.

Police said the school in question was the Wilhelm-Dörpfeld-Gymnasium in the Elberfeld district of the city.

Authorities had set up a contact point had been set up for parents.

