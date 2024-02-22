Pupils injured in German city of Wuppertal, suspect in custody
Several pupils have been injured at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal, and police have arrested a suspect who was also injured, a police spokesman tells dpa.
According to the police, no shots were fired during the incident.
They did not release any further information on the perpetrator.
According to the Bild newspaper, a knife was used.
Police and emergency services responded to the school in large numbers, including an elite police special weapons unit.
Police said the school in question was the Wilhelm-Dörpfeld-Gymnasium in the Elberfeld district of the city.
Authorities had set up a contact point had been set up for parents.