Pupils injured in German city of Wuppertal, suspect in custody

Police vehicles, pupils and other people stand in front of a school. Several pupils have been injured at a school in Wuppertal. A suspect has been arrested, said a police spokesman in Düsseldorf. The police are on the scene with strong forces. -/Pressefoto Otte/dpa

Several pupils were injured in an attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday, with police detaining the suspect who was also injured.

A large-scale police operation successfully evacuated the school and secured the area, according to police, who said that no shots were fired during the incident.

"The pupils are safe and are being looked after," state police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

They did not release any further information on the perpetrator, nor did they give an exact number of pupils injured.

Police said the school in question was the Wilhelm-Dörpfeld-Gymnasium in the Elberfeld district of the city.

According to the Bild newspaper, a knife was used.

A police helicopter could be seen circling over the school, while numerous police officers with submachine guns were among the large contingent of emergency response workers at the site.

Counsellors and religious pastoral care was also on site.

Authorities said a contact point had been set up for parents.

