Puppies among 4 dogs that died in hot car while woman ate at restaurant, Florida cops say

Four dogs died in a hot car while a woman went out for lunch in Florida, officials said.

Now, the pet owner, who is from Missouri, is facing animal cruelty charges, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The woman was going out to eat when officers said she left four dogs in her car on Thursday, May 26. The dogs included two goldendoodle puppies that were about 12 weeks old.

The owner reportedly left the car windows up and the air conditioning on while she was at a restaurant roughly 15 miles south of Daytona Beach.

“She allegedly checked on the dogs once during her meal, but found them all deceased when she finished her lunch approximately one hour later,” officers said in a news release.

High temperatures in the car are believed to have contributed to the dogs’ deaths, according to police.

The woman — a 25-year-old Gainesville, Missouri, resident — was arrested and “charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty,” officials said. She was taken to the Volusia County jail and given a $10,000 bond.

