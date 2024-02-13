Puppies die in north Salt Lake City duplex fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Nine puppies died in a duplex fire Monday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, South Davis Metro fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a two-story duplex in north Salt Lake City.

Firefighters said they cooled flames from the basement before making entry, where they found the puppies.

Fire crews got the puppies out of the house, but said they died from their injuries.

There was one occupant at the house, who was able to get themselves out. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said a large snake was also removed, but appeared to be unharmed.

Fire investigators are currently at the scene, working to determine a cause.

There is no further information at this time.

