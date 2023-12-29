Puppies, dogs rescued in Cleveland dogfighting investigation

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police rescuing dogs as part of yet another investigation into dogfighting.

An indictment shows suspects facing charges connected to drugs and abuse of the dogs.

Police body camera video shows officers with a basket holding newborn puppies. You see big dogs rounded up too.

The Cleveland police SWAT unit carried out a search warrant near West 65th and Denison. That led to dozens of charges.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say investigators found evidence of drug dealing. They also found some dogs had injuries consistent with dogfighting.

Police seized five pit bulls and five puppies.

All of this led to charges against Tanya Costner and Gary Bacchus.

We noticed the indictment also includes dozens of charges for cruelty to a companion animal. Cruelty to pets. Those charges fall under Goddard’s Law which was named after legendary FOX 8 forecaster Dick Goddard.

The police video gives you a glimpse of what led to all of those charges.

Prosecutors say the dogs suffered from nasty conditions, such as living in a small, moldy, dirty homemade kennel with very little food and water.

The two suspects could face long prison terms. They are pleading not guilty.

This marks the second recent dogfighting case making headlines. Last month, we showed you a raid in Maple Heights leading Cuyahoga County prosecutors to seize dogs and indict two more people.

Back to the new video, you see the raids and the charges give a voice to even the tiniest pups.

