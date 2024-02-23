Puppies dumped on dead-end road get second chance, shelter says. ‘Hard to imagine’

“Helpless” puppies were dumped on a dead-end road — and now, they have a second chance, a Florida animal shelter said.

The two mixed-breed pups spent the night “scared, injured, and hopeless” before a good Samaritan found them and called for help, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The rescued dogs are recovering from their injuries after experiencing tragedy late Wednesday, Feb. 21, the humane society wrote in a Facebook post and an email to McClatchy News.

Luke and Leia are receiving treatment after being rescued from a dead-end road, a Florida shelter said.

“Three helpless puppies were mercilessly thrown from a car onto the side of the road,” the shelter wrote. “Though all three survived the impact, one of the pups was run over and killed by another car. The remaining siblings, Luke and Leia, suffered minor injuries and broken bones and stayed faithfully by their lifeless brother’s side.”

A person living on the dead-end road found the “helpless” 8-week-old pups and worked to get the surviving ones to safety. Luke and Leia — who are trusting and “love to give kisses” — were receiving medical care as of Feb. 23. They aren’t up for adoption yet, according to the shelter.

“It is hard to imagine the trauma they endured,” the animal organization wrote as it shared photos of the adorable pups online.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case first stood at $2,500 but later rose to $7,500. Though the shelter didn’t share more details about the increased reward in its email, the original amount caught the attention of at least one celebrity.

“This makes me sick to my stomach,” Dave Bautista, an actor and retired wrestler, wrote on Instagram. “And when it happens in my own community, I can’t help but take it personally. I’d love to contribute another $5000 to this reward.”

People with information about the dogs are asked to call at 813-625-0910 or send an email to communications@humanesocietytampa.org. The shelter in its Facebook post didn’t say whether a law enforcement agency was investigating the case and didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 23.

