Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA

Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park.

The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland.

A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.

The charity believes they were dumped after a breeder failed to sell them or couldn't afford vet fees. It comes amid a surge of animals being abandoned due to the cost of living crisis.

The puppies were all microchipped but the chips were not registered with a database.

They were also wearing different-coloured cat collars, a tactic used by breeders to tell them apart.

RSPCA inspector Rosie Russon said: "We don't know where these puppies have come from but we suspect they've been abandoned by a breeder after failing to sell, or because they suspected poor health and couldn't afford the veterinary care they'd need.

"Worryingly our centres are fit to bursting and we've got hundreds of animals waiting to come into our care.

"We've seen an increase in animals coming into our care, a surge in abandonments, and a drop in rehoming, all of which we believe is linked to the ongoing cost of living crisis."

The dogs - a female and male - were "riddled with worms" when they were found in the park, but the RSPCA said it was hoping they will "pull through".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.