Puppies from ‘family struck by tragedy after tragedy’ given up in NC. They need homes

A group of puppies is in need of new homes in North Carolina after a cross-country journey, an animal shelter said.

Four Belgian shepherds — two 12-week old puppies, a 9-month-old and a 1-year-old — were all surrendered to animal control after coming from California, according to a Jan. 12 Facebook post from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, based in Greenville.

After a house fire devastated their family’s home, the puppies were moved to North Carolina and surrendered “due to no fault of their own,” the shelter said. They came “from a family struck by tragedy after tragedy,” according to the shelter.

All of the dogs were in “rough shape,” the shelter said, and their need for medical care and new homes is urgent.

“These dogs deserve a second chance at a better life, and we need your help to make that happen,” the shelter said in its post.

One of the dogs, the 9-month-old, was taken to a veterinarian at Firetower Animal Clinic in Winterville, according to the shelter.

“Thank you so much for making room for this little guy,” the shelter wrote, expressing its gratitude to the clinic.

Several Facebook users expressed their sympathy for the puppies, wishing them well on their road to recovery.

“Oh my goodness! Breaks my heart for those babies!” one user wrote.

Adoptions with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina require those interested to fill out an application, according to their website. Then, after reviewing the application, a staff member will contact the applicant to set up an appointment.

Belgian shepherds are also known as Belgian malinois.

Greenville is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh and about 10 miles north of Winterville.

