Puppies, pot, pills, sawed-off shotgun seized in Somerset County drug bust, police say

UPDATE: The original charges against Rosemary Solares were amended to a a disorderly persons offense which she pleaded guilty to, according to court papers.

NORTH PLAINFIELD – Three borough residents have been charged with having a variety of drugs and guns in a Somerset Street home, where six puppies were also rescued from what authorities call "deplorable and uninhabitable" conditions.

Arrested were Sherwin S. Newland, 21, Jamal Honorat, 18, and Rosemary Solares, 19, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

Sherwin S. Newland

Police seized about 192 grams of marijuana, 4.6 pounds of hashish, 103 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 45 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia, a loaded Parker Brothers 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine containing 16 rounds, additional ammunition and a ballistic vest, following the execution of a search warrant at the home last month, Robertson said.

Also found in the home were six puppies who were rescued by the Plainfield Area Humane Society. The dogs, three pit bull mixes, two Husky mixes and a shepherd mix, are all in the process of being adopted, according to the humane society.

After receiving a tip, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the North Plainfield Police Department began an investigation Jan. 27 into distribution of drugs in the borough.

After getting a search warrant, the Task Force found Newland, Honorat and Solares inside the home and arrested them.

Jamal Hororat

Robertson said the estimated street value of the marijuana is $1,200, the Xanax has a street value of $250, the Psilocybin mushrooms have a street value of $800 and the street value of the hashish is $3,000.

Newland, Honorat and Solares were all charged with possession of a 9mm Springfield handgun while committing a CDS offense, possession of hashish with intent to distribute and possession of Psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, all second-degree crimes; possession of a 12 gauge sawed-off Parker Brothers Shotgun, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a school zone and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, all third-degree crimes; possession of a high-capacity magazine, a fourth-degree crime, and possession of CDS paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense.

All three defendants were taken to the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

