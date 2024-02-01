Puppy on board! Dog boards NJ Transit train on solo trip from South Orange to Hoboken

First there was Ricardo the bull on the tracks and now there's a train-riding dog.

New Jersey Transit commuters have seen their share of runaway animals. During Thursday morning's commute, a wayward dog boarded a NJ Transit train.

The dog was spotted at the Mountain Station in South Orange at approximately 7:52 a.m. where he rode the train to the Hoboken terminal while following a commuter, who was not his owner, NJ Transit Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Dog without an owner boarded a NJ Transit train at Mountain station in South Orange and ended up in Hoboken on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

So far there has been no success in locating an owner. The dog has no microchip or collar with identification.

Animal Control has taken possession of the dog from the NJ Transit Police and it will be taken to the Jersey City Humane Society.

If you know any information regarding the dog or it's owner, NJ Transit Police advises to call 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dog boards NJ Transit train on trip from South Orange to Hoboken