Puppy found as 2 face charges for stealing it from pet adoption event in Holly Springs

A puppy stolen from an animal rescue group’s fundraising event in Holly Springs last month was found in Johnston County on Wednesday, and two people face charges for stealing her, according to police.

The dog, a gray and white patched pitbull mix named Miss Percy, was returned to Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation, which held the event Dec. 12, the Holly Springs Police Department said in a news release.

Holly Springs investigators, assisted by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and information provided by the public, were able to recover Miss Percy.

Kennsie Higgins, 20, was taken into custody and charged with larceny of a dog, according to Holly Springs police spokesperson Mark Andrews.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Brandon Almond, hasn’t been arrested yet and faces an outstanding warrant for larceny of a dog, Andrews said.

Wednesday afternoon, Miss Percy was reunited with Deborah Sandlin, a board member from Pawfect Match, at the Holly Springs Police Law Enforcement Center. Sandlin fostered Miss Percy.

Deborah Sandlin of Pawfect Match holds Miss Percy at the Holly Springs Police Law Enforcement Center Jan. 5, 2022. The puppy was taken from an adoption fundraising event in Holly Springs on Dec. 12, 2021. Two people face charges in connection with stealing the dog.

Picked up off the street

The rescue group was holding a holiday auction at Niche Wine Bar in Holly Springs on the evening of Dec. 12, when, according to a surveillance footage, a woman picked up Miss Percy and got into a car that pulled up to the curb and drove off, The News & Observer reported.

Sandlin previously told the N&O that a couple had taken Miss Percy and had asked volunteers at the auction about adopting her earlier that day.

The rescue group told the couple that it did not do same-day adoptions, and that they would have to apply, according to Sandlin.

Less than 10 minutes later, according to Sandlin, surveillance footage showed the couple leaving before the woman returned and took the puppy.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Sandlin said of the puppy, whom she fostered. “I couldn’t believe somebody had managed to get away with it.”

Miss Percy, held by Holly Springs Detective Dieckmann, was taken from an adoption fundraising event in Holly Springs on Dec. 12, 2021. The Holly Springs Police Department found her Jan. 5, 2022.

Sandlin described Miss Percy, 10 weeks old when she was stolen, as “just the sweetest thing.”

“She loves to give kisses and snuggle up on your neck and play with toys, or play with her siblings,” she said. “A little more shy than some of her littermates — but oh my God, she’s sweet.”

In the aftermath of Miss Percy being stolen, Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation offered $1,000 for the puppy’s return.