A young husky found itself in a very tight spot recently, after somehow managing to get its head stuck in the rear suspension of a car.

Rescuers in Zapopan, Mexico, said the vehicle was jacked up, before a little soap and water helped free the puppy.

The rescue team said on November 29 that the month-old puppy, named Valdo, had no injuries. Credit: Zapopan Civil Protection and Fire Department via Storyful