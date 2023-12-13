Puppy kicked by horse is recovering in Ohio. The tiny ‘trooper’ will soon need a home

A tiny puppy is recovering after facing off against a much larger animal in Ohio — and she appears to be doing it with vigor.

Zoey, a Jack Russell terrier mix, is recovering with the help of the nonprofit organization From Heaven to Earth Rescue after being kicked by a horse and breaking her front legs, a Facebook post from the shelter reads.

“Meet Zoey! She is a 6-week-old 2-pound Toy Fox Terrier / Jack Russell mix that we rescued this week,” the Dec. 1 post says. “She got kicked by a horse and broke both her front legs. She is being a real trooper about it, learning how to walk with the splints on.”

The organization, out of New Philadelphia, gave a video update on the little charmer Dec. 12 and showed her playing lovingly. She’s due to have a check-up on her legs Dec. 14, the rescue said.

Joseph and Rachel Feldman, the founders of Heaven to Earth Rescue, are helping Zoey mend before she is available for adoption, the organization told McClatchy News.

Zoey, and other pups in need, will be available for adoption on the organization’s website.

Police officer finds kitten in SC dumpster. Then, he made a ‘heartwarming decision’

‘Stressed’ cat surrendered before Christmas 2022. A year later, she still needs a home

Dolphin unable to survive in wild gets ‘second chance at life’ in Florida. Meet Wren