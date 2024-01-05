Puppy at local nonprofit dies after ingesting rat poison, organization warns pet owners

Four-month-old Boxer puppy Nora

GRAFTON – A 4-month-old Boxer puppy, named Nora, has passed away after she ingested rat poison, according to the Boxer Rescue Inc. The organization is now reminding the public about the dangers of rat poison as a form of pest control.

"She was a baby," the organization said in a Facebook post. "She had her whole life ahead of her and it was all taken away because of carelessness and irresponsibility by the humans who were supposed to care for her."

Nora was brought to the non-profit based in Grafton earlier this week after the organization got a call from a local veterinarian about her poisoning.

On Wednesday, Nora began to have seizures and "her body could not fight back anymore." The organization said she did not suffer.

It remains unclear just how Nora got a hold of the poison, but the organization said it was kept in a place "accessible to a puppy."

Officials said this type of poisoning is completely preventable.

Nonprofit organization Wild Care Cape Cod suggests clearing out any extra foliage and brush piles around your home and sealing any cracks in or near the entrances of the building. Along with that, the organization recommends practicing good waste management, such as ensuring all garbage and recycling bins are closed at all times and not throwing waste or food into backyards.

Instead of poison as a form of pest control, Wild Care Cape Cod recommends the use of humane traps to capture mice and rats, then releasing the rodents outside. Massachusetts state law requires that all wildlife is released back onto outside property.

Another solution is the use of electronic zappers or snap traps, but Wild Care Cape Cod advises to never put these traps outside. However, using these traps during spring or summer, when rodents and pests are breeding, could result in potentially killing a nursing mother. Therefore, the use of these traps is more humane in the fall and winter months, the organization said.

"Nora is one example of what can happen when Bromethalin based rodenticide is irresponsibly left out. There is no antidote...We need to protect our pets, our kids and unsuspecting wildlife," the Boxer Rescue Inc. said.

Safe, nonlethal controls for mice and rats include birth control products and ultrasonic rodent deterrents. Reducing the amount of lethal poison in homes that are accessible to house pets could lead to fewer accidental deaths like Nora's.

