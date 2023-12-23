Puppy love: a lasting gift for holidays through the years

It was snowing hard that evening. When I asked mom where dad was and why he had missed supper, she fibbed by omission, explaining that he had not driven to work that day knowing that there was a storm coming and had used mass transit instead.

My father was a public-school teacher in the Bronx. Back then the weather frequently forced him to use the bus and the subway on those days when saner school officials in suburbia where we lived declared a snow day.

Suddenly the doorbell rang. My mom got there ahead of me and had already opened the door, revealing my dad dressed in his grey storm coat and the fedora that he always wore in nasty weather.

From columnist Frank Cerabino: Cerabino: DeSantis says telling "the good message" a fix to abortion rights issue

Along with dad came the rush of freezing air through the open door. Outside I could see a car idling by the curb, its headlights piercing the darkness, revealing the swirling snow. The driver’s side window was rolled down halfway.

“Thanks so much!” my dad hollered stamping the snow off his boots before entering the foyer. “Merry Christmas!” came the reply as the strangers drove off.

I was happy to see dad but curious who the strangers were who braved the blizzard, and why he was carrying that beat-up old black case from the attic with the holes in the sides in which we stored the Nativity figures when they weren’t set up in the crèche.

He gently placed the case on the kitchen floor and pushed the two spring-loaded buttons on either side outward, allowing the locks to pop open. As he slowly lifted the lid, I peered inside.

From Professor Kevin Wagner: The Civics Project column: Could former President Barack Obama run for vice president?

Lying quietly on the bottom, snuggled in a blanket was a small, honey-colored puppy.

My dad had taken public transportation to work that day just as mom had said but instead of coming straight home in the afternoon, he continued on the bus until reaching a pet shop several towns away. A young couple who happened to be in the store offered him a lift home.

Such are my memories of the days immediately before Christmas in 1962.

Pet experts warn against buying a child a puppy for Christmas. The fear is that once the excitement has worn off, the dog will be neglected. Either the experts weren’t around back then or my dad simply ignored them.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

More by Gregory Rummo: College is worth the expense and effort but planning is key

Thirteen years ago in November we bought Rachel, our younger daughter, a mechanical dog for her birthday. She was fascinated by it. So was her older sister, Rebecca. I was overcome with guilt.

They deserved a real dog.

A week later over dinner with my wife, I mentioned how I felt and she told me she had been feeling the same way. By the time we were eating dessert and sipping coffee, we decided to buy them a small dog for Christmas.

We were at the mall and the pet shop had these adorable “Malshis,”a cross between a Maltese and a Shih Tzu. But no amount of guilt was going to make me charge $1,400 to my credit card. That evening we did a quick Internet search and found a breeder just over the border in Pennsylvania who had two, 10-week old males left from a larger litter.

The next day, hopping in the car with my older son John and one of my ESL students who was also interested in a puppy for his sister, we drove out and back in a little more than three hours.

Arriving home, the story played out pretty much as it had some 50 years earlier. My wife and I stood watching the expressions on our daughter’s faces as they opened the box and peered inside.

They were speechless. Our guilt was assuaged. And 13 years later, I can confirm that dad was right and the experts were wrong.

Gregory Rummo

Gregory J. Rummo is a lecturer of chemistry at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Rummo: The holiday gift that keeps giving through the years