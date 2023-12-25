Puppy with missing paw abandoned in Iceland carrier bag on Christmas Eve

A puppy with a missing paw has been rescued after being abandoned in a carrier bag in a car park on Christmas Eve.

The dog, who is missing his paw and part of his rear leg, has been named Buddy by rescuers.

He is now getting the care he needs and the RSPCA has launched an appeal for information.

He was found at about 10am on Sunday in the car park at Tottenham Marshes, Watermead Way, London, by a dog walker who helped him to safety and called the animal welfare charity.

The puppy has now been named Buddy - RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Nicola Thomas, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “This lovely little chap was deliberately abandoned, tied in an Iceland carrier bag.

“Had it not been for the kind actions of the passer-by who lent a helping hand, we might be looking at a different outcome.

“He’s a little underweight and is missing his paw and part of his rear leg because of a deformity, which looks sore on the end. He’s now getting the care he needs at our animal hospital.

“It must have been a very frightening and bewildering experience for him and it’s just very sad to see a young dog being heartlessly cast aside and left in circumstances like this, especially on Christmas Eve.

“I’m appealing for anyone who recognises him or may know where he’s come from to get in touch by calling our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Abandonments at three-year high

The latest abandonment comes at a time when the RSPCA is reporting that animal abandonment incidents have risen to a three-year high.

Already this year, up to the end of November, the animal welfare charity has received 19,457 reports of abandoned animals.

In November alone, 1,619 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA.

Buddy is missing his paw and part of his rear leg - RSPCA

The charity fears the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, coupled with a surge in pet ownership during Covid-19 restrictions, has created a “perfect storm” for animal welfare emergencies, which has led to the rise in abandoned pets.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis has created a perfect storm, and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

“Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months, abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas, so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as abandonment soars.”