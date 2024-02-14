Puppy was about to be put down after severe injury. But rescue covers $10,000 surgery

A puppy in Florida was facing euthanasia after a serious injury left two legs broken.

Then, a no-kill rescue stepped in to help.

Cody, a 10-month-old miniature Australian shepherd, was left on the top of a bunk bed when he tried to get down by himself, HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter said in a Feb. 13 Facebook post.

The force of his landing on the ground broke both of his front legs, the rescue said, an incredibly serious injury. His owners brought him to an Indian River County veterinary office to see what could be done.

“Any jump that high on a puppy with small/not fully formed bones will likely result in this,” shelter founder Jacque Petrone told McClatchy News in an email.

In order to fix his legs, Cody needed a surgery that could cost more than $10,000, the rescue said.

Cody needed extensive surgery in order to live a happy life, the rescue said, but his owners were unable to afford the $10,000 cost.

“It is typically $5,000 per leg to do it right,” Petrone said. “That is plates with plasma protein and bone marrow transplants. This gives Cody (an) 80% higher chance at a full recovery.”

Faced with the decision, Cody’s owners chose to put him down, the rescue said, but the veterinary technicians hoped there could be another way.

That’s when they called HALO.

Cody will face a lengthy recovery after completing extensive surgery to fix his broken legs, the rescue said.

Helping Animals Live and Overcome No-Kill Rescue Shelter was founded by Petrone after she faced a similar decision for her own dog.

“I think back to when I was 21 and my first dog, a black and white pit bull, bloated at 7-8 years old. I came home after a long day of work and school to find her in distress,” Petrone said. “I rushed her to the ER and signed papers that would cost me in excess of $5,000 to ‘maybe’ save her versus $180 to have her euthanized. I cried and was terrified but I didn’t think twice and I chose to save her.”

When HALO received a call about Cody, it jumped into action.

The rescue took Cody into its care and started a GoFundMe to cover as much of his medical expenses as possible. In less than 24 hours, more than 180 people raised the money Cody needed.

On Feb. 14, Cody started his surgery journey. Petrone said it would take place over multiple days, but if it was successful, Cody would live a happy and active life.

“After (surgery) Cody will take about 12 weeks of recovery. Pain meds, crate rest, cast changes. Slowly his mobility will be increased and at the end of 12 weeks he should be flying around again!” Petrone said. “He will do all this through a medical foster. After (that) he will be placed up for adoption.”

Petrone said it’s situations like this that potential pet parents need to consider when they are deciding if an animal companion is right for them. She recommends pet insurance, but if that’s not possible, setting aside an emergency fund of at least $5,000 for your animal “for a rainy day.”

People considering getting a pet should include potential emergency surgeries in the cost of owning the animal, the rescue said.

“This is our typical price for an emergency surgery,” Petrone said. “Afterwards, a pet parent can also look into many available grant programs to help with reimbursement but at least in the moment of distress you are confident you can provide the care needed.”

The Angel Medical Program through HALO has spent between $150,000 and $250,000 on animal surgeries, Petrone said, including “emergency medical- owner surrenders” like Cody, but also strays, hit and runs, shelter transfers and veterinary transfers.

“We fundraise like crazy each year being a private rescue and not a county facility, but every save makes it worth all the gray hairs,” Petrone said.

The rescue is based in Sebastian, about 90 miles southeast of Orlando.

Matted dog ‘craved attention’ at Florida shelter. Then Air Force veteran fell in love

‘Most loving’ senior dog spent 740 days in shelter. Then TV segment changed his luck

‘Sweet’ dog only had weeks at new home before owner died. Now, he needs another chance

Officer adopts dog she found in Indiana with zip-tied snout. ‘The perfect addition’