Puppy reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs pet store

Jan. 24—A puppy was stolen from a pet store in The Citadel mall on Monday, according to a report from Gazette news partner KKTV.

Based on surveillance footage obtained by KKTV, the theft occurred around 2 p.m. at Pet City. A man wearing dark-colored clothing and a black hat can be seen petting a small dog in an open display enclosure. At the end of the video, the individual picks up the puppy and begins to run.

The suspect was witnessed by a store employee leaving the area in a black, four-door Mazda with no license plates, according to KKTV.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.