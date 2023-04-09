Puppy rescued after being thrown from speeding truck in police chase, California cops say

Someone hurled a puppy tucked in a designer handbag from a speeding truck during a police chase in Los Angeles, California police reported.

The puppy was “miraculously” rescued unharmed, Los Angeles police said in a series of Twitter posts accompanied by a photo of the dog in the bag.

An animal shelter is caring for the dog while officials investigate its apparent abandonment, police said.

The hours-long chase began about noon on Friday, April 7, when police spotted a vehicle driven by a man sought in a March attempted murder and carjacking case, police said.

The pickup truck sped off, leading police on a chase through several cities and ramming vehicles in its way, KTLA reported.

The pursuit ended in Carson, where police arrested three people.

Gustavo Alvarez, 27, of Los Angeles, faces charges including attempted murder and carjacking in the original March 26 incident, police said.

Officers also arrested two women, ages 25 and 27, on charges of evasion, police said. They are accused of driving getaway vehicles in the March incident.

Carson is a city of 94,000 people about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Woman on beach killed as crash tumbles parked vehicles off cliff, California cops say

11-year-old killed, mom critically hurt when train hits car, California police say

Crane driver dies after crashing into power lines, California firefighters say