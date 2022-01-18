Puppy stolen with car in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland

Jan. 18—Someone stole a car with a puppy inside in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland area and police are requesting tips from the public.

Officers responded to the auto theft about 6 a.m. Monday, and a man reported he started his blue Audi A6, and briefly went back inside his home on James Avenue near Fairview Avenue. His vehicle was taken, along with his 4-month-old puppy that was inside, police said.

The dog, named Kua, is a tan Bullmastiff and was wearing a red collar. Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to call them at 651-291-1111.