Puppy stolen in Lewis Township

Aug. 6—LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A puppy valued at $1,400 was stolen from a Turbotville man on Aug. 1, according to state police at Milton.

Trooper Nathan Wenzel reported that the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 1 at a residence along Old State Road, Lewisburg Township.

Victim Jerry Hoover, 29, of Turbotville, reported that a man and woman came to his residence to purchase Yorkshire Terrier puppies. They allegedly took one puppy without paying, police said.

The man and woman are both described as having dark skin and black hair with a red shine. They were operating a white older model Buick Oldsmobile with a Pennsylvania registration. The vehicle may have had damage to its front bumper, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police barracks in Milton at (570) 524-2662.