Puppy thrown from moving vehicle during police chase of attempted murder suspect

A puppy was thrown from a moving vehicle during a two-hour-long police chase in Los Angeles where officers were pursuing a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking.

On Friday, Los Angeles Police Department officers chased three suspects through multiple cities when a puppy was placed in a designer handbag and tossed from the suspect’s moving vehicle.

Luckily, the LAPD says that the dog was unharmed.

“The puppy is now in the care of the South LA Animal Services, where it is presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was noted during the pursuit,” LAPD wrote on Twitter.

Law enforcement was chasing three suspects who are wanted in connection to a carjacking and attempted murder that occurred on 26 March 2023.

Matthew Spease, an Animal Care Technician Supervisor with LA Animal Services, says the mixed breed puppy is doing alright.

“All is well as you can see- this little puppy’s doing just fine,” Mr Spease told FOX11 .

Investigators will be looking into finding the canine’s rightful owner.

LAPD News: (Pursuit Update): On April 7, 2023, around 12:12 p.m., Southeast officers initiated a pursuit of a wanted suspect in connection to an attempted murder/carjacking that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of 101st Street & San Pedro Street. pic.twitter.com/Bu719ZWpvg — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 8, 2023

During the pursuit, suspects wrecked one vehicle and jumped into another before being caught. The pursuit ended in the city of Carson.

One suspect, named Gustavo Alvarez, 27, was arrested for attempted murder and carjacking. Another, Lynette Moreno, 27, allegedly set up the second getaway vehicle and was charged with accessory and evading. A third, Michelle Zamudio, 25, is allegedly the driver of the second getaway vehicle and was booked for evading.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.