Puppynapping | King Tides | Crab Feed Guide | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories of the new year, residents should know that the new coronavirus cases easily surpassed last year's winter surge over the weekend. Across California, coronavirus cases have spiked by nearly 400 percent over the last two weeks. The surge has been fueled by the contagious omicron variant, which officially surpassed delta as the dominant variant in the Golden State last month.
Here are some of the stories you missed in and around Northern California over the weekend:
French Bulldog Stolen In Violent Marina District Robbery
Rosie was ripped away from her owner, who is offering a no-questions-asked $10,000 reward.
King Tides To Bring Flooding Around San Francisco Bay
King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment, with the moon nearest to earth and the earth.
Explosive Devise Forces Pleasant Hill Gas Station Closure
The Walnut Creek Police Department bomb squad was called in to defuse an explosive device at a Pleasant Hill gas station Saturday night.
SF Bay Area Crab Feed Guide 2022: In-Person & Drive-Thrus
Dust off your crab crackers! The all-you-can-eat extravaganzas are back in cities up & down the San Francisco region.
Movers And Shakers In 2022: Whom To Watch In California
The Golden State is home to a nation-leading 189 billionaires.
What's New On Netflix: January 2022
Netflix rings in the new year with a number of highly anticipated releases, such as "Munich – The Edge of War," "Brazen," and "Ozark."
'I want answers': Missing Bay Area woman's body found in Napa River (SF Gate)
”A missing persons case has turned into a death investigation after the body of Crystal Lea McCarthy was found in the Napa River.”
Golden Gate Audubon Society's Bird Count Returns
The annual Bay Area bird count, which took a hiatus last due to the pandemic in 2021, is back this year expanded to include Richmond.
Rohnert Park Man Arrested On Gun And Child Endangerment Charges
Police responding to a domestic disturbance said they found unsecured weapons in a home with children as well as a gun stolen in a burglary.
UCLA-Stanford Basketball Game Postponed Due To COVID
COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford program forced the postponement of Thursday's game.
New Mayor's First Town Talk To Address Downtown Plan
The Town Talk, a monthly event, will be live-streamed starting at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
`The Mack' Star Max Julien Dies at Age 88
Max Julien, rose to fame playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation cult classic "The Mack."
Daly City House Fire Displaces Two
Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home on Oriente Street.
Stretch Of Warren Avenue Near I-880 Shut Down By Police Activity
Authorities warned that a stretch of Warren Avenue near Interstate Highway 880 would be closed for hours Sunday.
NoCal's 2021 Lottery Millionaires, Dogs Rescued: Saturday Smiles
Firefighters rescue two dogs from a house fire; fixer upper homes in California and more pleasant news out of Northern California.
'Art Of The Brick' Opens In San Francisco (Daily Republic)
“‘The Art of the Brick,’ an exhibition featuring works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, is now open in San Francisco at 1 Grant Ave.”
Mural In San Francisco's Castro District Defaced With Graffiti (ABC7 News)
“The damage is expected to cost $50,000 to repair and restore.”
This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch