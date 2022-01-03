Puppynapping | King Tides | Crab Feed Guide | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories of the new year, residents should know that the new coronavirus cases easily surpassed last year's winter surge over the weekend. Across California, coronavirus cases have spiked by nearly 400 percent over the last two weeks. The surge has been fueled by the contagious omicron variant, which officially surpassed delta as the dominant variant in the Golden State last month.

Here are some of the stories you missed in and around Northern California over the weekend:

Rosie was ripped away from her owner, who is offering a no-questions-asked $10,000 reward.

King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment, with the moon nearest to earth and the earth.

The Walnut Creek Police Department bomb squad was called in to defuse an explosive device at a Pleasant Hill gas station Saturday night.

Dust off your crab crackers! The all-you-can-eat extravaganzas are back in cities up & down the San Francisco region.

The Golden State is home to a nation-leading 189 billionaires.

Netflix rings in the new year with a number of highly anticipated releases, such as "Munich – The Edge of War," "Brazen," and "Ozark."

”A missing persons case has turned into a death investigation after the body of Crystal Lea McCarthy was found in the Napa River.”

Story continues

The annual Bay Area bird count, which took a hiatus last due to the pandemic in 2021, is back this year expanded to include Richmond.

Police responding to a domestic disturbance said they found unsecured weapons in a home with children as well as a gun stolen in a burglary.

COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford program forced the postponement of Thursday's game.

The Town Talk, a monthly event, will be live-streamed starting at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

Max Julien, rose to fame playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation cult classic "The Mack."

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home on Oriente Street.

Authorities warned that a stretch of Warren Avenue near Interstate Highway 880 would be closed for hours Sunday.

Firefighters rescue two dogs from a house fire; fixer upper homes in California and more pleasant news out of Northern California.

“‘The Art of the Brick,’ an exhibition featuring works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, is now open in San Francisco at 1 Grant Ave.”

“The damage is expected to cost $50,000 to repair and restore.”





This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch