PURA Anticipates Continued Sales Growth Multiples in 2020 as CBD Business Expands

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today continued with its current program to provide frequent business updates through the current economic conditions to keep all apprised of the company's progress in sustaining its high growth objectives.

PURA annual sales since 2016 have multiplied by whole numbers growing from $100,000 to over $1,000,000. PURA financial reports for the first three quarters of 2019 demonstrate continued rapid sales growth already reaching $1,895,000.

The company filed to extend the reporting period for its 2019 annual report in conjunction with the current extension parameters and plans to publish its financial report before the deadline for the current extension parameters.

Management plans for PURA over the next few years include the objective of increasing annual sales by whole number multiples annually. Accordingly, management is committed to multiple growth in 2020 and believes current progress has the company on track.

In addition to the continued sales expansion of its EVERx CBD Sports Water, the company has recently initiated an acquisition campaign anticipated to further contribute to aggressive sales expansion in 2020 and beyond. PURA has already made two CBD business acquisitions this year and recently announced entering into due diligence engagements on three more target acquisitions.

PURA is publishing weekly Coronavirus market update reports on the company's website. This week's update was published yesterday on the annual 420 celebration and in conjunction with the federal government and state governments beginning to make plans for reopening the economy. PURA was fortunate enough to execute a production run of its primary revenue generator, EVERx CBD Sports Water, just prior to the shutdown and now, with light at the end of the tunnel, it appears PURA will make it through to the reopening of the economy with its current inventory.

Management continues to carefully move forward and not underestimate the potential of the Coronavirus economic slowdown presently or even after the reopening of the economy.

