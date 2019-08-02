Is PuraPharm (HKG:1498) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, PuraPharm Corporation Limited (HKG:1498) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is PuraPharm's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PuraPharm had HK$548.5m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have HK$134.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$414.4m.

How Strong Is PuraPharm's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that PuraPharm had liabilities of HK$600.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$170.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$134.1m and HK$293.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$343.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of HK$500.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

PuraPharm shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.0), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.75 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. However, the silver lining was that PuraPharm achieved a positive EBIT of HK$16m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PuraPharm's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, PuraPharm actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.