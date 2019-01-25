Is Puravankara Limited (NSE:PURVA) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Ashish Puravankara became the CEO of Puravankara Limited (NSE:PURVA) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Ashish Puravankara’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Puravankara Limited has a market capitalization of ₹18b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹17m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹17m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined companies with market caps from ₹7.1b to ₹28b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹17m.

So Ashish Puravankara is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Puravankara has changed from year to year.

Is Puravankara Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Puravankara Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 10% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 19% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Puravankara Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Puravankara Limited for providing a total return of 57% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Ashish Puravankara is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Puravankara (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

