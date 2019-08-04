Is Puravankara (NSE:PURVA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Puravankara Limited (NSE:PURVA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Puravankara Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Puravankara had ₹29.3b of debt, an increase on ₹23.8b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.75b, its net debt is less, at about ₹27.6b.

NSEI:PURVA Historical Debt, August 4th 2019 More

A Look At Puravankara's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Puravankara had liabilities of ₹64.1b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹4.67b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.75b as well as receivables valued at ₹3.25b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹63.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹14.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Puravankara would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 1.4 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6 hit our confidence in Puravankara like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Looking on the bright side, Puravankara boosted its EBIT by a silky 55% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Puravankara will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.