You can purchase a 1-year PlayStation Plus membership for more than half off today

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Gamers can play dozens of online multiplayer titles with a membership to PlayStation Plus.
While the PlayStation 5 remains more elusive than Carmen Sandiego, that doesn't mean that Sony's gaming well has suddenly dried up. Whether you're patiently waiting for retailers to restock the big white whale of consoles or are just fine with your old PlayStation 4 (or 3!), PlayStation Plus has a wide variety of new and previously acclaimed titles available to you without you ever having to leave the couch—and it can be attained at a much lower price than usual right now at CDKeys.

Gamers can get a 12-month subscription to the service for $25.89—a major 57% discount from the typical price of $59.99. That beats our last deal on it by $7!

PS Plus is a subscription service that gives players access to co-op and competitive online gameplay with others from around the world on top-tier titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ($69.99), Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($49.99) and FIFA 21 ($39.99).

On top of that, PS Plus members will get access to three free games a month, along with a backlog of previously-released games on the service. As revealed during the PlayStation Plus Collection video on YouTube last year, these range from hard-hitting action games, including Batman: Arkham Knight ($19.99) and God of War ($19.99), to story-driven adventure games, like Detroit Become Human ($29.99) and The Last of Us Remastered ($17.99).

For those wanting to save even more money or merely sample what can be done with the subscription, CDKeys is also selling a three-month PS Plus option for $11.19, which is 60% off the usual asking price of $27.99.

Either way, be sure to pick up a membership and catch-up on some classic games at these discounted rates while you still can!

Get a 1-Year PlayStation Plus Subscription at CDKeys for $25.89 (Save $34.10)

Get a 3-Month PlayStation Plus Subscription at CDKeys for $11.19 (Save $16.80)

