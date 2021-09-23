Purchase Line student jailed, accused of assaulting teachers

Sep. 23—COMMODORE — A Purchase Line High School student was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting two teachers, state police in Indiana said.

Christopher A. Dilts, 18, of Dixonville, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

He also was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Troopers were called to the high school in Green Township at 8:12 a.m. for a reported assault.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Dilts throwing several punches at a male teacher, striking him twice in the face while he was standing in the hallway.

A second male teacher tried to pull Dilts away from the first teacher and was punched by the student and both fell to the floor.

Both teachers suffered minor to moderate injuries but did not required further medical treatment. Dilts was not injured, police said.

Dilts was arraigned by District Judge Christopher Welch, of Clymer, and was sent to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.