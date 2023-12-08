Purdue grad Moss named executive director of Red Cross chapter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sarah Moss, who more than a decade ago helped expand blood programs and launched a sickle cell initiative at Purdue, has been named an executive director for the American Red Cross in Indiana.

Moss, who joined the Red Cross in 2011 as an account manager, will lead the Central Chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region, according to Thursday's announcement.

A five-time Presidents’ Club recipient, the Purdue alumna currently serves as the student advisor for the American Red Cross Club at the university.

“Sarah’s commitment to the community is a great asset that will strengthen the work of the Red Cross in the Central Chapter,” Terry Stigdon, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Indiana Region, said in a news release. “Her inclusion in our leadership team is particularly valuable due to her direct involvement in furthering the mission, as already shown by her substantial contributions to our biomedical services."

Moss is a doctoral candidate in business administration at Indiana Wesleyan University and holds a master of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in selling and sales management from Purdue University.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Moss, a doctorial student at Purdue, elevated to key Red Cross role