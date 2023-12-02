Purdue Memorial Union illuminates Christmas spirit with tree lighting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Memorial Union is, once again, impressively decorated for the holiday season with nutcrackers, poinsettias and a massive Christmas tree located in the Great Hall.

A massive Norway Spruce is decorated and lit up for guests to see in the Great Hall of the Purdue Memorial Union. The tree is from Purdue's own grounds and is scheduled to stay up through Dec. 26.

Purdue President Mung Chiang celebrated his first lighting of the tree during the annual ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The lighting was followed by performances, crafts for children and photo opportunities with Santa.

Each year, Student Union Board members are responsible for decking out the halls of the Purdue Memorial Union and Union Club Hotel for the holiday season. In addition to Christmas decor, students recognized other cultures by featuring a large menorah and multiple greeting signs in different languages.

The Christmas tree is a Norway spruce from Purdue’s own grounds and is scheduled to remain in the Union through Tuesday, Dec. 26. Guests can enter through the Union Club Hotel entrance or the Purdue Memorial Union entrance closest to the Grant Street Parking Garage. There is no cost to enter.

Decorations on the tree in Purdue's Memorial Union include various black and gold ornaments, wrapped presents and lots of sparkly tinsel.

The tree will be tested daily for compliance with the Indiana fire code. If it does not meet the requirements, the tree will be removed from the building, a Purdue University press release said.

In addition to the decorations, the Purdue Student Union Board, in collaboration with the Purdue Memorial Union and Union Club Hotel, is hosting various holiday festivities throughout the month of December. All events are open to the public.

A Purdue Memorial Union visitor snaps a photo of the giant Christmas tree located in the Great Hall. The tree will remain up through Dec. 26.

Holiday events at the Purdue Memorial Union:

Friday, Dec. 8: Purdue Student Union Board members are hosting a special overnight experience, “Holiday Hotel Movie Night,” for guests of the hotel. The cost is $159 per night per guest room and the rate includes a photo opportunity with Purdue Pete and an in-room movie night with popcorn and Triple XXX root beer. Hot cocoa and cookies can be ordered for room service and will be delivered by Santa’s helpers.

An oversized nutcracker is located near the front desk of the Purdue Union Club Hotel for guests to greet as they check-in. A special overnight experience is available at the hotel on Dec. 8.

Guests can book this event online through the Marriott webpage.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A meal of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, fruit, juice and milk or coffee will be available for $10 per child and $16 per adult. Meal vouchers can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

While at Breakfast with Santa, children can visit with Santa, hear stories from Mrs. Claus and create holiday crafts. Pictures with Stana will be in the Great Hall and Mrs. Claus will be in the East Lounge.

Poinsettias are thought to be the "flower of Christmas." They are featured throughout the Purdue Memorial Union this holiday season.

The Purdue Student Union Board (PSUB) will be collecting donations to benefit local organizations. Donation items needed will be posted on the PSUB Facebook page and @psubevents on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue Memorial Union illuminates Christmas spirit with tree lighting