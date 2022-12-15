Purdue murder suspect found not competent for trial

Ji "Jimmy" Sha, murder suspect and former international student at Purdue University, is escorted out of his Thursday hearing to determine if Sha's competency needs to be evaluated, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Lafayette, Ind.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It only took about a minute of reading Ji Sha’s mental health evaluation for Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin to question the Purdue murder suspect's competency to stand trial.

“You really don’t need to get that far into the report to determine that,” Persin said to both Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, and Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux after pausing from reading the report.

Thursday’s hearing was the first time that Persin read the initial evaluation conducted by Dr. Sean Samuels, which Samuels wrote after visiting Sha in October.

The content of the report was not discussed during Sha’s hearing which was meant to determine if it was necessary to evaluate his competency.

To be competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and be able to assist his attorney in the defense.

Persin did not discuss information about the case during the hearing, focusing solely on Sha’s mental health.

Prosecutors accuse Sha, 22, a former international student at Purdue University, of stabbing Varun Manish Chheda, 20, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife, which police found on the floor near the chair in which Chheda sat.

Cray said he was prepared to argue about Sha's incompetency for trial, but after reading the report provided by the prosecutors, Persin moved forward on the motion.

Persin believed that the report itself had met the standards to justify moving forward on the motion.

Persin still wanted to determine with Cray and prosecutors how to handle the confidentiality of the report.

Normally, documents relating to the health treatment of a prisoner are considered confidential and not open to public inspection, but in regards to this evaluation report, Persin didn’t know whether it would need to be filed with the courts.

Persin asked Cray and Laux how they wanted to move forward on the matter, and both were OK with keeping the report confidential until the time of the trial.

“I put it on green paper out of caution,” said the prosecutor.

Persin told both that he would sit on the matter and determine whether he would file it with the court at a later time.

With this, Persin moved forward on appointing Sha two physicians, Dr. George Parker and Dr. Joanna Will, both based out of Indianapolis.

Sha will receive treatment until he is determined to be competent to understand his charges and assist his attorney. At that point, Sha will stand trial for the charge of murder.

Some of the court’s documents contain Sha’s records from Purdue University’s Counseling and Psychological Services. Some of those records included Sha’s 2018 threats of suicide, as well as medical records from the Tippecanoe County Jail. The documents also contained all of his personal phone and bank account information.

Persin determined Thursday that there was reason to consider Sha’s competency an issue, and Sha needs to be evaluated.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue murder suspect found not competent for trial