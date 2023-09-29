Purdue murder suspect Sha's defense believes he is still not competent to stand trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The defense attorney for accused Purdue University murder suspect Ji Min Sha believes his client is still not mentally competent to stand trial and requested two additional weeks in hopes of gaining Sha's cooperation with his case.

Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, noted that the defense team met with him twice since returning from Indiana’s State Psychiatric Hospital in Logansport.

“While there has been an improvement in the ability to and willingness to communicate with us, there has been no improvement that we’ve seen of delusional ideations that have been an ongoing problem since day one of this case,” Cray said during Friday morning's hearing.

Sha is accused of stabbing his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, inside their first-floor McCutcheon Hall dorm room on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prosecutors say Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife, which police found on the floor near the chair where officers found Chheda.

On Sept. 12, doctors from Logansport State Hospital filed a report indicating that they believed Sha was competent to stand trial after months of treatment.

Since his return to the county jail, the defense does not know if Sha has been taking the medication that the hospital sent with him. When the defense asked jail officials about this matter, they did not receive a definitive answer as to whether he is or is not on his medication, as stated at Friday's hearing.

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin said he planned to issue an order to the jail for Sha's medication records before the end of the day Friday.

If it is determined that Sha has not been taking his medication, then Persin said he would hold an emergency hearing the following week with the attorneys and the jail's medical provider to figure out how to handle the situation.

“My understanding is, he’s (been) brought back with enough meds to get him through a period of time to allow (the jail medical provider) to accommodate. So I want a status almost immediately as to whether or not he’s on medication right now,” Persin said.

“I think the thing I’m uncomfortable with is him going another two weeks potentially without medication," Persin said. "As it’s been explained to me, if someone needs meds and they go off meds, the longer they are off meds the longer it takes for them to restore competency.”

Cray also requested that the court allow the defense to have Sha re-evaluated by physicians during the next two weeks to determine that Sha is actually competent to stand trial.

The court allowed this request and appointed the same two physicians who evaluated him the first time.

Cassidy Laux, Tippecanoe County deputy prosecutor, requested that the court appoint a trial date for Sha, but Cray requested the court to wait until the next hearing to determine if a trial date could be appointed.

The judge agreed to set a trial date after the next hearing, to ensure that Sha is competent to stand for trial.

However, if the defense makes the argument that Sha is not competent to stand trial at the Oct. 13 hearing, Persin will order Sha to be attend the hearing so that Persin assess Sha's demeanor in court.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier.

