Purdue murder suspect's attorney proposes edits to competency report

Deputies escort murder suspect Ji Min Sha, 23, into the Tippecanoe County Courthouse on March 24, 2023, for a hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Sha is charged with killing his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis, early Oct. 5, 2022, inside their Purdue University dorm room.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue murder suspect Ji Min Sha's attorney and prosecutors cannot agree on what part, if any, of Sha's competency evaluations should be public.

The two sides were asked March 24 to compromise about what parts of Sha's competency report should be open to public inspection. After a week, the two sides are no closer to an agreement, according to a motion filed Thursday by Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray.

Cray filed a motion asking that his edits be accepted by the court in its public filings of the experts' reports in whether Sha is competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to Cray's filing.

Sha stabbed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis, about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 5 inside the two men's first-floor dorm room at McCutcheon Hall, according to prosecutors. Sha then called police to report the killing, according to prosecutors, who noted that police found a knife on the floor near a chair where Chheda died.

Cray lists several exemptions to the public's access to court records, including medical records from health-care providers, along with mental health records.

"Reports for competency to stand Trial, or for the purposes of the insanity defense, remain accessible to the public," Cray wrote citing precedent. "Reports related to the Defendant's treatment while undergoing the process of restoration to competency are treatment records and are excluded from Public Access."

Cray also is trying to keep Sha's records from Purdue from public inspection, citing the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 and the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The motion asks Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin to accept the edits made to the mental health experts on Sha's competency to stand trial.

The motion argues, "With the exception of the direct observations of the two experts, non-confidential information, and the conclusions the experts reach, all information and data provided in the reports from prior medial and mental health treatment are barred from Public Access as such information was created and maintained for the purposes of treatment and not a review of competency... ."

The motion also noted, "(W)hile the competency report as a document is not confidential due to its status as a non-treatment record, the information and data derived from sources clearly protected by ... (access to court record rules) are still confidential information required to be redacted from a competency report."

Persin has not ruled on Sha's motion.

The next hearing for Sha is at 9 a.m. April 21.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue murder suspect's attorney proposes edits to competency report