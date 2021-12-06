Purdue is No. 1 in USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers college basketball coaches poll.
It's not implausible, and we'd have to think about this one a while before making a decision.
Sometimes you just have to hope Steph gets cold long enough.
After the Huskies' 19-point win over rival Notre Dame, Auriemma called his star 'a pain in the ass' who complains when she isn't on the court.
Missouri football faces Army in its bowl game on Dec. 22... the same day as the men's basketball team's Braggin' Rights game against Illinois.
It was an angry, violent and controversial night as the Jets came away with a win over the Leafs.
Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll released Monday to move up from No. 2 last week. Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.
Duke revealed its vulnerabilities. UNC proved it belonged. While N.C. State showed it had heart — not to mention endurance. Here’s a look back at the week that was.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard would prefer to be moved to the New York Knicks, but his camp wants the Philadelphia 76ers.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up well after the loss to the Lions.
Maryland is way ahead of the rest of college basketball in terms of picking their next head coach. Here are some of the top names and best fits.
Here is why the Vikings should not fire Mike Zimmer yet:
The Flyers on Monday made some big organizational changes, and unsurprisingly the fanbase had some thoughts on the moves. By Adam Hermann
Bronny James had a huge night leading both teams in scoring with 19 points as Sierra Canyon comfortably beat St. Vincent-St. Mary, 71-53, at The Chosen-1’s Invitational.
Here are three things to know about Vanderbilt men's basketball guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of former NBA player Scottie Pippen.
Payton Pritchard put on a show late in the fourth quarter Saturday night, and the Celtics' bench couldn't contain its excitement. Check out the hilarious scene from Portland.
Kuir, the center who led the state in rebounding last year, and Belfry have hopes to win region for the first time in three decades.
Alabama men's basketball guard Britton Johnson tweeted a taunt at Bulldogs after beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Alabama football defeating Georgia.
Steph Curry had to alter his tunnel shot when the Warriors moved to Chase Center, and he made it from the tough angle on Saturday.
Lillard fired back at parts of the report.
There’s more talk of a possible Yohan Traore and UK match. Here’s a long look at the 6-foot-11 big man from France.