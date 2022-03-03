Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER
·6 min read

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a settlement Thursday over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis that includes virtually all U.S. states and thousands of local governments, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion.

The deal follows an earlier settlement that had been appealed by eight states and the District of Columbia. They agreed to sign on after the Sacklers kicked in more cash — including a portion that just those jurisdictions would control — and accepted other terms, including apologizing. In exchange, the family would be protected from civil lawsuits.

In all, the plan could be more than $10 billion over time. It calls for members of the Sackler family to give up control of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company so it can be turned into a new entity with profits used to fight the crisis.

An apology is something Sackler family members have not unequivocally offered in the past. And victims are to have a forum, by videoconference, in court to address Sackler family members — something they have not been able to do in a public setting.

The settlement, outlined in a report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, still must be approved by a judge.

“The Sackler families are pleased to have reached a settlement with additional states that will allow very substantial additional resources to reach people and communities in need," the apology reads. "The families have consistently affirmed that settlement is by far the best way to help solve a serious and complex public health crisis. While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”

The new plan was hammered out with attorneys general from the eight states and D.C. who had opposed the earlier one, arguing that it did not properly hold Sackler family members accountable.

Families of overdose victims see the settlement in different ways.

For Suzanne Domagala, of Millville, Delaware, even a modest payout to victims from the Sackler family is important, though she is still upset that the wealthy family is getting protection from lawsuits.

Domagala’s son Zach, a Marine Corps reservist, became addicted after injuring his shoulder during boot camp. When he died in 2017, she said, she didn’t have the money to bury him, and it took a few years before she could afford a headstone.

“That’s why when you’re looking at the costs of these things, money is such a trivial thing,” she said, “but it’s the only way to exact any justice.”

Ed Bisch, whose 18-year-old son died of an overdose 20 years ago, is glad states pushed Sackler family members to pay more but still called the settlement “a horrible deal” because so many parents who buried loved ones won’t see money — and the Sacklers will still be wealthy and free.

“Guess what? They still made billions and billions of dollars,” he said. “Without any jail time, where is the deterrent? We’ve lost two generations to their greed.”

The deal would not shield members of the family from criminal charges — though there’s no indication any are forthcoming.

Individual victims and their survivors are to share a $750 million fund, a key provision not found in other opioid settlements. About 149,000 people made claims in advance and could qualify for shares from the fund; others with opioid use disorder and the survivors of those who died are shut out.

That amount is unchanged in the new plan, but states will be able to create funds they can use to compensate victims beyond that, if they choose.

Other new provisions include an agreement from Sackler family members that they won’t fight when institutions attempt to take the names off of buildings that were funded with the family’s support. And additional company documents are to be made public.

Most of the the money is to flow to state and local governments, Native American tribes and some hospitals, with the requirement that it be used to battle an opioid crisis that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.

“We’re pleased with the settlement achieved in mediation, under which all of the additional settlement funds will be used for opioid abatement programs, overdose rescue medicines, and victims," Purdue said in a statement. "With this mediation result, we continue on track to proceed through the appeals process on an expedited schedule, and we hope to swiftly deliver these resources.”

Kentucky and Oklahoma are not part of the deal because they both reached previous settlements with Purdue.

Purdue, the originator of time-release versions of powerful prescription painkillers, is the highest-profile company out of many that have faced lawsuits over the crisis. It has twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to its business practices around OxyContin.

The latest announcement follows another landmark settlement late last week, when drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors finalized a settlement that will send $26 billion over time to virtually every state and local governments throughout the U.S.

If the latest Purdue deal wins approval, the two settlements will give local communities that have been devastated by opioid addiction a significant boost to help them combat the epidemic.

There are two key differences between the the latest Purdue settlement and the previous one struck last year. The Sacklers’ cash contribution has gone up by at least $1.2 billion, and state attorneys general and the District of Columbia have now agreed.

As recently as Feb. 18, a mediator said a small but unspecified number of states were still holding out.

Last year, the eight states — California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington — and D.C. refused to sign on, and then most of them appealed after the deal was approved by the bankruptcy judge.

In December, a U.S. district judge sided with the nine holdouts. The judge, Colleen McMahon, rejected the settlement with a finding that bankruptcy judges lack the authority to grant legal protection to people who don’t themselves file for bankruptcy when some parties disagree.

Purdue appealed that decision, which, if left standing, could have scuttled a common method of reaching settlements in sweeping, complicated lawsuits.

Meanwhile, U.S Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who had approved the earlier plan, ordered the parties into mediation and on several occasions gave them more time to hammer out a deal.

The new plan still requires Drain’s approval. Appeals related to the previous version of the plan could continue moving through the court system.

In a separate push to hold the Sacklers accountable for the opioid crisis, a group of seven U.S. senators, all Democrats, wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in February asking prosecutors to consider criminal charges against family members.

Recommended Stories

  • Purdue Pharma mediator indicates Sackler opioid deal in final stage

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A mediator in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy case on Wednesday indicated an agreement was being drafted between the company's owners and U.S. states pressing for more money to resolve allegations that the OxyContin maker fueled the opioid epidemic. Members of the wealthy Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, have been trying to reach an agreement with eight states and the District of Columbia, after they had blocked a previous settlement that included a $4.3 billion cash payment. The Sacklers had proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion in mediation, and most of the states had agreed to settle on those terms, according to a report filed in February by mediator Shelley Chapman.

  • March on Purdue's campus a show of support for Ukraine

    Supporters participated in a march organized by Purdue' Ukrainian Student Association Wednesday.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • Ex-cop pleads guilty in rough arrest of woman with dementia

    A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia and later seen joking about it with colleagues pleaded guilty to assault Wednesday in a plea deal opposed by the woman's family. Austin Hopp faces up to eight years in prison when he's sentenced in May for second-degree assault, although the judge also has the discretion to sentence him to probation or a halfway house. Hopp arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver.

  • Justices allow new defense of blocked Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s Republican attorney general may continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case is a blocked state law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. The court concluded by an 8-1 vote that Cameron can step in.

  • First Johnson County Whataburger about to open. It will pay police to direct traffic

    Here are updates on a dozen Whataburgers opening in the Kansas City area, including locations co-owned by Chiefs quarterback (and lifelong Whataburger fan) Patrick Mahomes.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Invites UAW to Hold Vote in California. He’s Really Talking to Biden.

    Elon Musk invites the United Auto Workers union to hold a vote at the electric-vehicle company's plant in California, and 'Tesla will do nothing to stop them.'

  • Hugh Hefner, Jerry Lewis and the complications of talking about people after they die

    No timeline exists for when to talk negatively about someone after they die, and celebrity's different transgressions may warrant nuanced responses.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • A New Survey Reveals the Happiest Cities in America Are in California and Maryland

    WalletHub based their rankings on three different key factors, including emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • An Update on Theranos Whistle-Blower Tyler Shultz

    Elizabeth Holmes's billion-dollar business failure is one of the most unbelievable fraud stories in recent years. The disgraced Theranos founder managed to deceive investors and scientists by overselling the capabilities of her blood-testing system, which she claimed could diagnose tens of diseases with a pinprick's worth of blood.

  • Rivian rolls back price hike after customer backlash

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1, days after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Prices for preorders as of March 1 will roll back to the previous price and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients. The Amazon-backed company said on Tuesday it had increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs.

  • A judge has rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's appeal to dismiss Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit against him

    Lindell says he now plans to file a class action lawsuit against "all" the voting machine companies to sue them for "defective" machines.

  • Elon Musk faces a trial over the roughly $2.5 billion pay package Tesla gave him in 2018

    Tesla's compensation plan is "unfair and "wholly unnecessary," a Tesla shareholder wrote in the lawsuit.

  • 3 ocean carrier alliances control 95% of shipping between Asia and the US and have hiked rates more than 1,000%. The White House wants to shake their control.

    President Biden is taking aim at skyrocketing shipping prices and fatter corporate profits in his administration's larger battle against inflation.

  • Warren Buffett's business empire hiked prices to offset soaring costs. Here are 9 Berkshire Hathaway companies that battled inflation in 2021.

    Buffett's sprawling conglomerate was hit by a winter storm, a yarn shortage, and a lack of warehouse workers and truck drivers last year.

  • Can Wendy's Knock McDonald's Off the Breakfast Throne?

    McDonald's pioneered the fast-food breakfast. Starbucks has been on the national scene only since 1992, but the high-end Seattle coffee chain changed the equation in the morning, It used coffee as its core draw, capturing a higher ticket price than McDonald's could and sort of opening up the idea that breakfast could be a competitive part of the day. It has been a case of if it's not broke, don't fix it -- which opened the door for Wendy's to try to become a player in the morning.

  • 21 Toxic Workplace Behaviors We All Need To Stop Normalizing

    "If I see 'we're a family' on job ads, I immediately move on."View Entire Post ›

  • Judge defends move to toss Palin's libel case against NYT

    The judge presiding over Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn't realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he was unfamiliar with the term “push notifications” and did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans. The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper's 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.