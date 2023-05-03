WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University police received a dozen reports of vehicle break-ins in one neighborhood in one day — Tuesday — prompting the university to remind people to keep their vehicles locked and their property secured.

The 12 reports reflect incidents occurring between late evening Monday and early morning Tuesday, according to the university, in the Tower Acres neighborhood north of campus.

Items stolen included cash and, in one incident, a purse, the release stated.

Purdue police offered these tips to keep your property safe from crime:

Always lock your vehicle, close all windows and sunroof, and take your keys.

Never hide your key on or in the vehicle or leave them on tabletops or desks.

Park in well-lit areas with plenty of pedestrian traffic.

Never leave your vehicle running when unattended.

Always set your emergency brake and turn wheel into the curb to deter theft by tow truck.

Use car alarm or other antitheft devices.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact Purdue police at 765-494-8221 or West Lafayette Police, 765-775-5200.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue police warn of thefts from unlocked vehicles