Purdue presidential lecture postponed and moved to April

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's presidential lecture featuring Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana has been postponed because of governmental obligations.

Initially scheduled for Tuesday, the university is hoping to reschedule the event for some time in April.

Both Panchanathan and Young played a crucial role in the development and passing of the White House's CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, which saw the federal government invest nearly $53 billion into the United States semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and workforce.

Purdue’s Presidential Lecture Series is a cornerstone event aimed at highlighting scholars to the community and the campus.

Originally launched in 2014 by former Purdue President Mitch Daniels, President Mung Chiang decided to continue the Presidential Lecture Series in 2023, with the hopes of exposing Purdue students and the broader community to innovative ideas, inspiring leadership and models of civic engagement and civil discourse.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue presidential lecture postponed, rescheduled for April