Purdue Presidential Lecture Series to host U.S. Sen. Young and science foundation director

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana will share the stage with Purdue President Mung Chiang on Feb. 13 as part of the Presidential Lecture Series.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall and is free to the public; however, online registration is required.

“Purdue’s Presidential Lecture Series provides a regular forum for our students, faculty and staff to hear from thought leaders in a wide range of areas,” Chiang said in a news release. “We are truly excited that Sen. Young and (National Science Foundation) Director Panchanathan will share with our campus community their insights on what Purdue can continue to contribute to the advancement of our country.”

Sethuraman Panchanathan, the 15th director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Both Panchanathan and Young played a crucial role in the development and passing of the White House's CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, which saw the federal government invest nearly $53 billion into the United States semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and workforce.

Panchanathan was selected as National Science Foundation director in 2020 and served in several leadership roles on key councils and committees, including as co-chairman of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He is a member of the White House CHIPS Implementation Steering Council and the White House Gender Policy Council.

Indiana Senator Young co-sponsored the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act which aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of computer chips.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue hosts senator and science director for lecture series