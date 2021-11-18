Purdue professor arrested, suspected of locking son in dog crate and assaulting his wife

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy locked in a dog crate watched helplessly while his father, a Purdue University professor, assaulted his mother, according to police reports.

Denice Froiland, 47, told police Nov. 10 that she returned home from shopping about 4:30 p.m. and her husband, John Froiland, 48, confronted her inside the door, according to police reports.

He shoved her against the wall and questioned her about where she had been, police said.

John Mark Froiland

The spat continued in another room of the house, police said, and John Froiland locked his son in a dog crate, then broke the leg from a chair and struck Denice Froiland with the leg, according to police.

Denice Froiland suffered welts and bruises to her arms, police said.

John Froiland took her cellphone so she couldn't call 911, and he wouldn't let Denice Froiland or the boy leave, according to police. Denice Froiland, however, managed to grab her son, get to a vehicle and drive away from the house.

Denice Froiland drove to Purdue University campus and called police about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 10. Deputies met her in the parking lot of Owen Hall, police said.

Deputies then drove to the family's residence at 5039 Gardenia Court in West Lafayette, where they found John Froiland, according to police.

Deputies booked John Mark Froiland of 5039 Gardenia Court, West Lafayette, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.

Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to online court records.

He posted bond on Nov. 12 and was released, according to jail staff.

Purdue University spokesman Tim Doty told the Journal & Courier Froiland was placed on administrative leave from the university.

Purdue police noted that Froiland was added to the persona non grata list on Monday, which bars Froiland from the campus for one year.

The Journal & Courier emailed John and Denice Froiland for comments about the incidents and arrest. They did not respond.

