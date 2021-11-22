Purdue professor charged with battery, confinement and intimidation

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue professor John Froiland has been arrested and charged with the battery, confinement and intimidation of his wife, Denice Froiland and his 10-year-old son.

Last week, John Froiland was suspected of locking his son in a dog crate as he assaulted Denice, according to police reports.

On Nov. 11, Denice Froiland told police that she had been out of her residence and when she returned, her husband, John Froiland, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against a wall, questioning Denice as to her previous whereabouts.

According to reports, John then took their son downstairs to the basement and put him inside a dog crate, locking the child inside. Denice reported hearing John telling the son to die in the crate, as John stated he would place chicken wire around the crate so the child couldn't get out.

John then reportedly broke off a chair leg and struck Denice with it on her arms and legs, causing visible bruises and welts. Denice told police that she was able to get the child out of the crate and attempted to leave the basement. It's here that John blocked the basement exit and threatened the two with harm should they try to leave, according to reports.

Denice reported that John threw the chair leg at the child and herself, but missed, and when John went to retrieve the leg, they were able to escape out of the basement and into the garage.

In John's affidavit, it's reported that Denice, the 10 year old and Denice's daughter – who is not named in the report – got into their car and began to back out of the garage.

Denice reported John attempting to prevent them from leaving by taking Denice's phone, her daughter's phone and Denice's purse and "other keys" so she could not call for help.

Denice was able to drive away to her other son's residence and called the police there. A deputy spoke with the 10-year-old child, wherein he stated he got into trouble with his father for throwing items in the house, and he apologized. The child reported that John then grabbed him by the back of the neck and put him on the couch.

The child, according to police, reported that John "got on top of him" and hit, shook and yelled at him. It when then when Denice came home, and John took him downstairs to put him in the dog crate. The child told police that John threatened to kill him, and he confirmed to have witnessed John use the wooden chair leg to batter Denice multiple times.

John Froiland is listed in Lafayette's jail roster as of Monday morning. The Journal & Courier will continue to update this story as more developments occur.

