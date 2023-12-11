Purdue University approves $9 million lease to address housing for Indianapolis students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Earlier this year, after Purdue University and Indiana University announced that they would be dissolving their 53-year partnership with IUPUI, Purdue realized that it needed housing units for its incoming class of Indianapolis students.

As part of the agreement, Purdue University would maintain the responsibility of the existing engineering, computer science and technology programs at IUPUI, and would have access to one of the residential halls on campus.

Expecting to see an increase in the student population, the university realized it didn’t have enough housing units to offer its inaugural class of Indianapolis students.

Beth McCuskey, Purdue’s Vice Provost for Student Life explains new development to the university's housing plans, at Purdue University's December Board of Trustee meeting, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind.

“We’re starting this transition and looking to kind of replicate the experience from West Lafayette down to Indianapolis in a lot of ways and also minimize the disruption during this transitional period,” Beth McCuskey, Purdue’s vice provost for student life said.

In hopes of addressing these concerns, the Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a portion lease with Lux on Capitol apartment complex in Indianapolis.

The Lux on Capitol apartments are located at 501 N. Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis a few blocks from the new Purdue in Indianapolis campus.

The Purdue Research Foundation will lease 400 beds in 122 apartments for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 academic years for $9,140,022.

The seal of Purdue University's Board of Trustee, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind.

The first year will cost the university $4,503,656 and the second will cost $4,636,366.

“We are making the assumption that our next inaugural class in Indy will be similar to our West Lafayette size of demand, but the current demand (for housing) down there is very different because it is more of an urban feel and a lot of people are commuting in,” McCuskey said.

“The game plan is to see how this plays out this year and kind of roll with it.

“The market is very different down there, there’s a lot more availability of rental housing compared to West Lafayette.”

Several of the trustees emphasized the importance of offering students the opportunity to have a living environment where they can interact with their peers and offer a similar experience as its West Lafayette counterpart.

To ensure a smooth transition, leadership at Purdue University looked at seven properties within the Indianapolis area, but ultimately decided on the Lux apartments due to its similarities to student housing.

On top of that Purdue University leadership hopes to create several new live-in learning communities that each student can be a part of while staying at one of Purdue’s Indianapolis locations.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue approves $9 million lease to house Indianapolis students