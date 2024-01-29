Purdue University Police investigate death of college-aged man near Purdue's airport

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department is investigating the death of a college-aged male who was found outside Sunday near the Purdue University Airport.

The Tippecanoe County coroner was called out to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette about 11:30 a.m. to investigate a man found deceased outside, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the man has not been released as the Purdue Police Department works on identifying the deceased and notifying the individual’s next of kin, according to the coroner's office.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform a forensic autopsy Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue University Police investigate death of college-aged man