Purdue University student found dead inside dorm, roommate in custody

A student was found dead before dawn on Wednesday at Purdue University in Indiana, officials said.

University police discovered the victim dead inside a dorm in McCutcheon Residence Hall around 12:44 a.m. Officers at the time were responding to a 911 call placed by the suspect, who has since been taken into custody, Purdue President Mitch Daniels confirmed.

The alleged killer has been identified only as the victim’s roommate. Authorities did not provide a possible motive for the slaying nor did they offer details on how the victim was killed.

“This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” Daniels said in a statement.

“As Purdue’s president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus.”

Daniels added that the university, with a population of about 50,000 students, is “extraordinarily safe” and that there is no longer a threat to the campus community.

Purdue University Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident. Staff from the Office of the Dean of Students, the residence halls and at Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services are also available for students impacted by the tragedy.