Purdue University student tells police he stabbed now-deceased roommate with knife

A Purdue University student admitted to stabbing his roommate with a knife and killing him, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors.

The affidavit states that Ji Min Sha called police on Wednesday past midnight to tell them that he killed Varun Chheda with a knife. Sha waited for police to arrive, and officers arrested him after finding blood on his clothes and body.

Medics arrived on scene soon after and confirmed Chheda was dead. An officer found blood on the wall and the floor and a folding knife on the floor.

The affidavit states that an autopsy performed on Chheda confirmed that he had multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The corner’s preliminary assessment is that Chheda died from multiple sharp force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

Sha told officers in an interview that he owned the knife he used to stab Chheda, and he stabbed his roommate while Chheda was sitting in a chair where officers found him, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not mention any potential motive.

Indianapolis-based CW affiliate WISH-TV reported that Sha said outside the courtroom that he was being blackmailed but did not elaborate further. He also apologized to Chheda’s family.

Charges have not been formally filed against Sha, and he is being kept in the Tippecanoe County Jail for up to 72 hours. Sha will return to court on Thursday.

Purdue did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

