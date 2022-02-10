Purdue University student's viral video claims police brutality in his arrest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University student Adonis Tuggle accused Purdue police Officer Jon Selke of repeatedly punching him, elbowing him in the face and smothering his face in the snow, as well as choking him during Tuggle's arrest on Feb. 4.

Tuggle makes the accusations in a posted Instagram video showing Selke's restraint of Tuggle during the arrest. The post has gone viral. The video is taken by a woman who claimed on the video to be Tuggle's girlfriend.

"Stop! You're hurting me," Tuggle said on the video.

"You've been disrespectful the whole time, bro," he said.

The woman yells at Selke to get his arm off of Tuggle's neck, after which, Tuggle yells, "You're choking me."

During the video Selke is seen radioing for backup. The woman shooting the video reaches out and apparently touches Selke, as he orders her back and tells her if she touches him again, he will Taser her.

As more officers arrive, the woman is heard saying, "Please help. This officer won't get off his neck. He's has taken it too far."

The Journal & Courier went to Tuggle's apartment late Thursday morning to request an interview, but he was still asleep, his roommate said. The Journal & Courier left its contact information with the roommate.

The J&C also emailed Tuggle, requesting an interview. He has not responded.

Purdue police Capt. Song Cang said officers were called to Harrison and Horticulture drives at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 4 by an urgent third-party caller.

The caller told Purdue police that it appeared a woman was being held against her will, Cang said.

Selke arrived on scene, separated Tuggle and the woman, and then Tuggle refused to cooperate with Selke's lawful requests, Cang said when asked what led to Selke restraining and arresting Tuggle.

Cang said the department's reports have been forward to the prosecutor's office for review and possible charges.

Tuggle, 24, 3776 Campus Suites Blvd., West Lafayette, was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail at 9:23 p.m. Friday on suspicion of resisting law enforcement.

Tuggle posted a $250 bond Friday night and was released.

Purdue News Service published a statement Wednesday night from Chief John Cox. The statement reads:

"Purdue University police became aware Friday night (Feb. 4) of an incident that occurred that evening involving a Purdue police officer who responded to an urgent call from a third party following our “see something, say something” campus safety guidance. The caller stated that it appeared a woman was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive.

"Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review. PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer’s report on Friday night. That investigation will, under PUPD General Orders, include input from all witnesses to the arrest and take into account all available evidence, including video from officers’ body-worn cameras and statements from the students involved. No physical injuries were suffered in the incident.

"Purdue police take incidents such as this seriously. The video from body-worn cameras will be made available as will all findings and evidence from the internal review when complete."

The Journal & Courier left a voicemail for Cox asking specifically for the initial reports, which are not investigatory, and also asked when the review will release its evidence and videos from officers' body-worm cameras. He did not return the call.

