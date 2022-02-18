Purdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion in opioid settlement

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds prescription painkiller OxyContin at a local pharmacy
Dietrich Knauth and Tom Hals
·2 min read

By Dietrich Knauth and Tom Hals

(Reuters) -The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma have proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion to resolve allegations the company and the owners contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, according to a mediator's report.

The mediator has been overseeing talks between the Sacklers and the eight states and District of Columbia that had blocked a previous $4.3 billion settlement.

The Sacklers are trying to win support for a new settlement that could allow Purdue Pharma to emerge from bankruptcy.

The proposed framework would add at least $1.175 billion in cash, plus up to $500 million in proceeds from the sale of other companies owned by the Sacklers, according to the mediator.

All of the funds would be directed toward abatement of the opioid crisis, including support and services for survivors, victims, and their families, according to the mediator.

"We remain focused on achieving our goal of providing urgently needed funds to the American people for opioid crisis abatement," said a statement from Purdue. "We believe a global settlement is the swiftest and most cost-effective exit path from Chapter 11 and we will continue working to build consensus."

Not all of the states have agreed to the deal, and the mediator asked for permission from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to continue negotiations until Feb 28. That date would fall close to the March 3 expiration of legal protections that prevent the Sacklers from being sued while Purdue remains in bankruptcy.

Purdue, maker of the highly addictive OxyContin opioid pain drug, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of thousands of lawsuits accusing it and members of the Sackler family of fueling the opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing.

The company pleaded guilty to misbranding and fraud charges related to its marketing of OxyContin in 2007 and 2020. Members of the Sackler family have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, DelawareEditing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO says all-electric Ocean SUV is ’on schedule to start deliveries in November’

    Fisker Chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, the electric Ocean SUV model, EV competition, and growth.

  • Purdue’s Sacklers Boost Opioid Settlement Offer Up to $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharmacy LP have offered to pay as much as $6 billion to revive the OxyContin maker’s imperiled opioid settlement, a court-appointed mediator said in a report Friday.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsT

  • Eni Adds Six Banks for IPO of $11 Billion Renewables Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA has picked six more banks to work on the initial public offering of its retail and renewables unit Plenitude, which could be valued at about 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It Se

  • Intel CEO Is Tired of Wall Street Doubting His Comeback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, who took the job in February 2021, gives himself an A- grade for his first year running the chipmaker. Investors are proving to be tougher graders.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsThousands of Cars Including

  • EU launches WTO dispute against China over telecom patents

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union launched a legal challenge against China at the World Trade Organization on Friday, arguing that Chinese courts were preventing European companies from protecting their telecom technology patents. The European Commission, which filed the challenge on behalf of the EU's 27 members, said EU companies were being deterred from going to a foreign court to safeguard their standard-essential patents (SEPs). The Commission has also consulted the United States and Japan, whose standard-essential patent holders face similar challenges and which want to be setting global tech standards, rather than leaving this to Beijing.

  • Costco took meat supervisor’s ‘secret invention’ but never paid him for it, GA suit says

    The invention reportedly reversed hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses for the big-box retailer.

  • Tell Us About The Moment You Realized You Had To Quit Your Job (And How Your Boss Reacted When You Did)

    There's a reason why "The Great Resignation" exists.View Entire Post ›

  • Qatar seeks to block 'incendiary' Airbus jet cancellation

    (Reuters) -Qatar Airways condemned what it described as an "incendiary" decision by planemaker Airbus to revoke an order for A321neo jets as it seeks a court ruling to reinstate the plane deal. Airbus said last month it had pulled out of the deal because Qatar Airways had broken a separate contract in a dispute about surface flaws on larger A350 jets, something the carrier denies. Qatar has grounded 21 of the jets and is refusing to take delivery of more.

  • Use SNAP Benefits Online To Pay For Groceries With Latest Innovation from Rosie App

    E-commerce app Rosie has launched an online program allowing independent retailers to accept SNAP benefits online, giving recipients a wider range of vendor options. Their program will help grocers...

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Bisexual cop files lawsuit against town of Greenburgh, members of police department

    She alleges harassment within the Greenburgh Police Department got so bad, she had to take a medical leave.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell sues Verizon to try to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is suing Verizon in an attempt to block a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.The lawsuit, filed by Powell's attorney Bob Holmes, laid out several reasons why he said Verizon should be prevented from releasing records of Powell's communications subpoenaed by the committee, local affiliate CBS 11 reported.The lawsuit argues the records are...

  • Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Company Responds to Lawsuit Filed By Competitor Tequila 512

    In court documents obtained by E! News, Tequila 512 questions why Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila also used an area code in its name and claims other similarities.

  • Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie in Winery War Now Involving a Russian Oligarch

    Pitt claims his ex-wife "unlawfully" sold her stake in their Château Miraval winery knowing the buyer, Yuri Shefler, "would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself"

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • Auto industry reconsiders production systems after border protests

    Canada border protests are causing auto makers to rethink manufacturing. 'Just-in-time,' or 'JIT,' production is more susceptible to supply chain disruption.

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....